Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles has ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days. Judge David O. Carter also mandated an audit of all funding related to the crisis of people living on the streets. The 110-page filing was released a day after LA Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets. Carter said the $1 billion must be placed in escrow. He ordered the city to outline its spending plan within seven days.