Biden says verdict in Floyd case can be ‘giant step’

\WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the conviction of a former police officer in the death of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation against systemic racism.

Biden spoke Tuesday after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a case that sparked a national reckoning on race and policing.

Before addressing the nation, Biden told Floyd’s family, “We’re all so relieved.”