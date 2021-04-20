EXPLAINER: Why 1 murder count against Chauvin may not stick

EXPLAINER: Why 1 murder count against Chauvin may not stickNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. That’s because another fired Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder has a pending appeal before the state Supreme Court – and if his conviction is overturned, it could mean a Chauvin conviction would be, too.