EU expands sanctions against Myanmar military, companies

BANGKOK (AP) — The European Union has expanded its sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders and army-affiliated companies in response to violence unleashed on people protesting a Feb. 1 coup. The action comes ahead of a regional meeting planned to discuss the worsening crisis after army leaders deposed the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The EU action targets 10 individuals and two companies already subject to sanctions by the U.S., Britain and other governments. The EU said those sanctioned were responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law, for repressive decisions and for serious human rights violations. The EU has maintained an arms embargo against Myanmar.