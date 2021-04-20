Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds nationwide have reacted with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd. Cheers erupted from Floyd’s family members as the judge read the verdict Tuesday, and a vigil at the site of Floyd’s death last May gave way to celebration. But the elation was tinged with wariness and worry that while justice was done for one Black person on this day, it would not be enough by itself.