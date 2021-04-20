A few flakes still in the forecast

The cold April weather is still in the area. A few flakes in the air will continue to make it feel and look more like Winter. Conditions won't feel too much like “normal Spring” until later in the week.

Today: Some sun early, then turning mostly cloudy with a few snow showers or flurries during the afternoon. Cold again.

High: 44 Wind: NW around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible.

Low: 24 Wind: Variable around 5

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of brief snow showers or flurries

High: 45 Wind: NW 10-15

You will see some sun outside early today then the skies will become mostly cloudy. Along with the clouds will come a few flurries and light snow showers during the afternoon. There might even be some graupel at times like yesterday. High temps will top out in the low to mid 40s in central and southern areas and remain in the 30s in the north. Thankfully, the wind will be a little lighter, out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be very similar with highs in the 40s and a small chance of flurries or snow showers.

Thursday is the day when you will enjoy more sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs should top out in the upper 50s. It will be a little breezy with a west wind but overall it will be a nicer Spring day. Friday will be seasonal as well with variable clouds highs in the upper 50s.

A weak cold front will drift through Wisconsin on Saturday, producing more clouds and a 40% chance of light showers. Right now, it does not look like a washout for Saturday, but you could get a little damp at times. Temps will be slightly cooler, only climbing into the lower or middle 50s. Similar temperatures will be in the area on Sunday and right now, the second day of the weekend is looking dry.

Temperatures will get a boost early next week with a southerly wind flow. Highs should be in the upper 50s on Monday and mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. Small rain chances will also develop early next week.

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1901 - A spring storm produced unusually heavy snow in northeast Ohio. Warren received 35.5 inches in thirty-six hours, and 28 inches fell at Green Hill. Akron OH established April records of 15.6 inches in 24 hours, and 26.6 inches for the month. Pittsburgh PA established April records of 12.7 inches in 24 hours, and 13.5 inches for the month. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)