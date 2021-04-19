Wisconsin attorney general candidate stops in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ryan Owens made his candidacy announcement at the Jefferson Street Inn Monday.

Owens is a a professor at UW-Madison and a constitutional lawyer.

He is running as a conservative Republican.

In a speech he said he's advocating for freedom, safety, and prosperity in Wisconsin.

He was also critical of current Attorney General Josh Kaul in his speech, particularly of Kaul's response to the pandemic.

"Instead of searching for a less restrictive approach to the pandemic, this attorney general rubber stamped the governor's agenda," said Owens. "It was fundamentally unconstitutional. The state supreme court recently told us that in a number of decisions. We have got some serious problems here and we need some serious solutions for them."

Attorney General Josh Kaul took office in January 2019.

Owens joins one other Republican, Eric Toney, in the 2022 race.