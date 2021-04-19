Winners of $20M contest make concrete to trap carbon dioxide

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — There are two winners of a $20 million contest to make products from carbon dioxide emitted by power plants. Both made concrete that trapped the greenhouse gas so it can’t contribute to climate change. XPRIZE organized the contest at a coal-fired plant in Wyoming and a gas-fired plant in Alberta. XPRIZE announced Monday that Los Angeles-based CarbonBuilt and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based CarbonCure Technologies will share $15 million. The other $5 million went to 10 finalists in 2018. On Thursday, XPRIZE will launch a $100 million contest backed by entrepreneur Elon Musk to capture vast amounts of carbon dioxide straight from the atmosphere.