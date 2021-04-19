Veteran Syria opposition figure Michel Kilo dies of COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — Prominent exiled Syrian opposition figure Michel Kilo has died of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Paris where he lived. He was 81. His daughter, Shada, said Monday that Kilo had been in stable condition before relapsing and requiring intubation. A longtime opposition figure, Kilo supported reform under the rule of late President Hafez Assad and his son Bashar. He was imprisoned under both presidents — most recently from 2006 to 2009. He was a strong supporter of the protests against Bashar Assad that erupted in 2011 and descended into civil war. A friend describe him as a “historical figure” of the Syrian opposition.