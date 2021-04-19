Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.” A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of Paul Flores on a murder charge and his father, Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.