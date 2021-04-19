Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give the Phoenix Suns a 128-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Officials ruled that P.J. Tucker fouled Booker on a jump-shot attempt just before the overtime buzzer. Booker made the first free throw. The buzzer sounded just after he missed the second attempt. Paul increased his career assist total to 10,145 to overtake Magic Johnson (10,141) for fifth place in NBA history.