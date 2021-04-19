Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A state House committee report says a new Missouri lawmaker accused of physically and sexually abusing his children years ago should be ousted. The Missouri House Ethics Committee on Monday released its report on Republican Rep. Rick Roeber. His now-adult children testified to House investigators earlier this year that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9. The committee found records that show his children reported the abuse years ago but prosecutors didn’t file charges. The committee says claims against Roeber are credible. Roeber tried to resign last week. But the House refused to accept his resignation in order to complete the investigation.