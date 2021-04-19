Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister says an outlawed Islamist political group has freed 11 policemen it had held hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid clashes with security forces. The hardline Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party had taken the officers hostage on Sunday during an attack on a police station near where the group had been rallying since last week. Islamists are angered over the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi. He was taken into custody by police last week. They also are pressuring the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately expel the French envoy over the publication of controversial cartoons.