Predict when the final snow will melt!Updated
There wasn't as much snow this past Winter in Northcentral Wisconsin and the Spring has been warmer-than-normal. Does this mean that the snow on Rib Mountain will melt a lot sooner? That is up for you to decide and predict because the snowmelt contest has begun! Make your best guess and then sit back and watch as the last remnants of Winter melt away.
To help with your prediction, here are the winning dates from past years in the contest:
- 2020, June 16th
- 2019, June 29th
- 2018, June 8th
- 2017, June 13th
- 2016, June 14th
- 2015, June 20th
- 2014, July 7th
- 2013, June 30th
- 2012, May 30th
- 2011, June 17th
- 2010, May 29th
- 2009, June 24th
- 2008, June 8th
- 2007, May 25th
- 2006, June 6th
- 2005, June 7th
Prizes for the contest are being provided by Wagner Shell.
1st Place: $250 Wagner Shell gift card plus 52 basic car was coupons.
2nd Place: $150 Wagner Shell gift card
3rd Place: $100 Wagner Shell gift card
4th Place: $50 Wagner Shell gift card
5th Place: $25 Wagner Shell gift card.
Consolation prize: 1 basic car wash coupon (50 available)