Predict when the final snow will melt!

There wasn't as much snow this past Winter in Northcentral Wisconsin and the Spring has been warmer-than-normal. Does this mean that the snow on Rib Mountain will melt a lot sooner? That is up for you to decide and predict because the snowmelt contest has begun! Make your best guess and then sit back and watch as the last remnants of Winter melt away.

You can enter here right now.

To help with your prediction, here are the winning dates from past years in the contest:

2020, June 16th

2019, June 29th

2018, June 8th

2017, June 13th

2016, June 14th

2015, June 20th

2014, July 7th

2013, June 30th

2012, May 30th

2011, June 17th

2010, May 29th

2009, June 24th

2008, June 8th

2007, May 25th

2006, June 6th

2005, June 7th

Prizes for the contest are being provided by Wagner Shell.

1st Place: $250 Wagner Shell gift card plus 52 basic car was coupons.

2nd Place: $150 Wagner Shell gift card

3rd Place: $100 Wagner Shell gift card

4th Place: $50 Wagner Shell gift card

5th Place: $25 Wagner Shell gift card.

Consolation prize: 1 basic car wash coupon (50 available)

Read the official rules and enter here.