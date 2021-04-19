Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 arrested after manhunt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say they’ve arrested a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the shooting deaths of three people. Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following the killings of two women and a man on Sunday in Austin. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb. Police have said Broderick knew the victims but have not said how, and they have not offered a possible motive. Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.