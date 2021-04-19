Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police say an Albanian man with a knife has attacked five people at a mosque in the capital of Tirana. A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 2:30 p.m. and wounded five people with a knife. Police forces reacted immediately and took him into custody. The five wounded men — who ranged from 22 to 35 years old — were taken to a hospital and police said they are not in life-threatening situations. Police have not disclosed any motive for the attack. Police and prosecutors are investigating the case.