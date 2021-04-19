Point Motel to be torn down

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Change is coming to Division Street in Stevens Point.

Both the Point Motel and Maytag Laundry will be torn down.

According to the Point Plover Metro Wire, living spaces will be built in the place of both of the buildings.

"The economic impact is exponential, when you have people living down there, when people are able to walk and bike down there easier, the economic benefits are pretty obvious," said Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza.

Wiza adds that the public can expect significant progress by this time in 2022.