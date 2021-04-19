Oregon gun storage law would be among the toughest in the US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote Monday in the Oregon Legislature. Backers say it will save lives but opponents say it could lead to deaths. Hundreds of people have testified about the measure, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony. The debate in Oregon over guns mirrors similar discussions being held nationwide. But there has been little movement on gun control even as the number of mass shootings climbs again as the nation eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions.