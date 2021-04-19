Mondale remembered as effective policymaker, public servant

Former Vice President Walter Mondale is being remembered as a public servant with wisdom and wit as well as an effective policymaker. Former President Jimmy Carter says his vice president “was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.” President Joe Biden says Mondale “defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service.” And Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Mondale taught her that “getting things done for people” was an essential part of leadership.