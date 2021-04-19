High-ranking Iranian general dies of heart disease at 65

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that a high-ranking general key to the country’s security apparatus has died. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65 on Sunday, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Born in 1956 in the city of Isfahan, Hejazi joined the Guard after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and came to lead the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps for a decade.