Egypt: 3 militants involved in Christian’s slaying killed

CAIRO (AP) — The Interior Ministry says police have killed three suspected militants allegedly involved in the slaying of a Coptic Christian man. The man was kidnapped more than five months ago in a restive part of Sinai Peninsula. The Interior Ministry made the announcement Monday. Security forces exchanged fire with Islamic State group militants while chasing them in the Abtal area of North Sinai province. Three of the militants were killed and forces were chasing three others. The ministry said an explosives belt detonated during the shootout. It was unclear whether the bomber was one of the three militants the ministry said were killed. No casualties were reported among the security forces.