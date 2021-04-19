Back to chilly weather for the first part of the week

You will need your warmer Spring coat for the beginning of the workweek. The temperatures will be on the chilly side and not moderate until later in the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a few spotty rain or snow showers.

High: 42 Wind: NW 15-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 25 Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries possible in the afternoon.

High: 43 Wind: NW around 10

A cold front blasted through the area last night and you will feel the difference in the air for today. High temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. We will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty rain or snow showers. The wind will also add a chill to the air, blowing out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Similar conditions will continue for the next couple of days, except that the wind will be lighter. High temps on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be in the low to mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Low temps will be in the 20s. On both Tuesday and Wednesday a few sprinkles or flurries could develop in the afternoon. It will feel a little more like Winter than Spring.

The weather will take a turn for the better on Thursday. There should be a lot more blue sky and with winds shifting more to the southwest, conditions will be warmer. Highs on Thursday should top out in the upper 50s to around 60.

Temperatures will remain fairly seasonal on Friday and through the weekend, however, there will be more clouds and small chances of rain as a couple of weak weather systems affect the upper Midwest. The first chance of showers will come later in the day on Friday and perhaps linger into Saturday morning. Another slight chance of showers will develop late Sunday. Highs should be in the upper 50s on Friday, then drop into the 50 to 55 range on Saturday, and rise into the 50s again on Sunday.

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1996 - One of the most memorable tornado outbreaks in Illinois history occurred on April 19, 1996. During the day, 33 tornadoes were reported as supercells erupted and moved across the state during the afternoon and evening hours. Wind estimates in excess of 170 mph were associated with some of the stronger tornadoes, one of which ripped through nearby Ogden, IL. (University of Illinois WW2010)