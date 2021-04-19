Approaching typhoon displaces 68,000 people in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An approaching typhoon has flooded villages in the eastern and central Philippines, where more than 68,000 people have been evacuated to safety as a precaution although the unusual summer storm may not blow inland. Forecasters say Typhoon Surigae has sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). It’s forecast to veer eastward away from the northern Philippines on Thursday. Weather officials say a high-pressure area is blocking the typhoon from blowing inland. The typhoon nevertheless flooded 22 villages. More than 18,000 families or 68,490 people were evacuated to emergency shelters.