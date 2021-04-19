After attempted abductions, increased patrol presence to be seen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After two attempted abductions within three days in Waupaca county, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols to keep residents safe.

The search continues for an alleged abductor in the town of Farmington, after the report of a man coming out of a bush and allegedly grabbing a nine-year-old girl as she got off the school bus.

Two days later in Clintonville, officials say a different man tried to order a woman to get into his car.

The woman was able to get back into her home safely.

Police say the incidents are alarming.

"We're working diligently from our detectives to our patrol division, working diligently on all tips, and following up trying to make our community safer," said Detective Capt. Julie Thobaben, Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe the attempted abductions are not related in anyway.

While both investigations are still ongoing, officials want anyone with any information on the attempted abductions to call the Waupaca Sheriff's Department at (715) 258-4466.