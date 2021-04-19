2021 Snowmelt Contest: rules, how to enter

Guess the last date that there will be snow on Rib Mountain in Spring or Summer of 2021

Official Contest Rules

No purchase necessary. To be eligible you must guess the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Only 1 entry (with one date) allowed per person. The entry period will be from April 19th through the end of the day (midnight) on April 30th. Contestants must enter the contest online at WAOW.com or by mail. To enter by mail, entrants must send a postcard or letter with their name, address, and prediction (the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain in the Spring or Summer of 2021) to “Snowmelt Contest,” WAOW-TV, 1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau WI 54403. The “winners” are everyone that correctly predicts the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain. The top 5 prizes will be determined and awarded through a random drawing that includes all “winners”. Other “winners” that are NOT selected in the random drawing will receive a consolation letter or prize. Winners will be notified by social media, email or phone call. If winner is unreachable after five (5) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WAOW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. Prizes are as follows: 1st prize: $250 Wagner Shell gift card plus 52 basic car wash coupons, 2nd prize: $150 Wagner Shell gift card, 3rd prize $100 Wagner Shell gift card, 4th prize: $50 K Wagner Shell gift card, 5th prize: $25 Wagner Shell gift card. Consolation prize (50 available): one Wagner Shell car wash coupon. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received. WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW is the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest. In the event of non-compliance, an alternative winner might be selected. Winners must be willing to have their name presented on WAOW-TV or other WAOW media outlets. Winner's names might be used for publicity purposes without further compensation. You must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a county within the WAOW “viewing area”. The WAOW viewing area for the purpose of this contest consists of the following counties: Juneau, Adams, Wood, Jackson, Portage, Waushara, Waupaca, Marathon, Clark, Taylor, Shawano, Menominee, Langlade, Lincoln, Iron, Ashland, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Forest, and Florence. Employees of Quincy Media, Inc., WAOW Television, Sponsor, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this contest (collectively, “Sponsor Affiliates”), and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner. WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit. All prizes will be mailed to winners, unless winners arrange to pick up the prize at the WAOW office in Wausau. Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WAOW for 30 days after winning, unless specifically allowed in other contest rules. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. WAOW and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.