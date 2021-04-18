Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 5:12AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Low relative humidity, mild temperatures and southwest winds
gusting to around 15 mph will result in elevated fire weather
conditions this afternoon.
Fires could start easily and spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and
dispose of cigarettes properly.