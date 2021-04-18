Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:33AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:33AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and
breezy west winds will promote easy starting and spread of fires this
afternoon and very early evening. Plan on minimum relative
humidity values falling into the teens to lower 20s with west
winds of 10 to 20 mph.
Fires could start easily and spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and
dispose of cigarettes properly.