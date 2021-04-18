Sheriff: Suspect in custody in Kenosha bar shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in the shooting at a Kenosha bar.

One suspect is in custody, being held on at least one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges could be filed.

Sheriff's officials say it appears to be a targeted and isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community at this time. Authorities also say six men were shot. Three were killed and three are in the hospital.

Sheriff David Beth left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect, according to WISN-TV.

The suspect's name has not been released.