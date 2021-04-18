Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP/WISN) — Authorities in Wisconsin say three people are dead and two have been left with serious injuries following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.

According to WISN 12 News, the sheriff’s department said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at Somers House on Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect is still at large but doesn’t believe the public is in danger because the shooter targeted specific victims. He is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

Officials have not yet determined the identities of the three people who died.

The two people who were hurt were taken to area hospitals.