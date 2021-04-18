SENIOR SENDOFF: Caylee Weiler

(WAOW) -- Sunday's senior f made her most of her four years as a wildcat, it's Caylee Weiler.

Caylee has enjoyed her time participating on the volleyball team, singing in the choir, being a big buddy all the while taking college courses for credit.

In her free time, Caylee also did volunteer care elderly in her community.

Caylee is graduating from edgar high school this spring and will be jumping right into courses at NTC she has big plans to become a surgical tech.

Congratulations Caylee and good luck with those medical textbooks!

