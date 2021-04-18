Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken southwestern Iran along the Persian Gulf. At least three moderate-strength aftershocks followed behind it Sunday. The state-run IRNA news agency said at least one person was injured. State TV shared mobile phone pictures of collapsed walls and cracked homes in the area of the port city of Bandar Genaveh, the temblor’s epicenter. State TV reported three aftershocks of a magnitude 4 followed the initial quake. The U.S. Geological Survey called the initial temblor a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. It described its depth at 10 kilometers. A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage. Such shallow earthquakes as Sunday’s also have broader damage.