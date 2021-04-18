Gov. Evers statement on Kenosha shooting

MADSION (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers released a statement Sunday on the Kenosha shooting.

The shooting early Sunday morning at the Somers House Tavern left three dead and two seriously injured.

Gov. Evers shared his condolences in a written statement.

My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy.

Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries. We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence.