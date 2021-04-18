Germany promises help for local staff amid Afghan withdrawal

BERLIN (AP) — The German defense minister says she wants to help bring potentially endangered Afghan employees of her country’s military to Germany as it prepares to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. NATO allies including Germany are set to join the United States in pulling their remaining troops out of Afghanistan, starting on May 1. Germany currently has just over 1,000 troops participating in the mission there, and about 300 local employees. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told German news agency dpa in comments published Sunday that she wants to get employees who may be in danger to Germany quickly.