Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

8:03 am National news from the Associated Press

In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic voters. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue. A law already enacted in Georgia includes a provision banning the distribution of water bottles to people waiting in line to vote. That prompted some clergy to protest recently by leaving water bottles outside the Georgia Capitol.

Associated Press

