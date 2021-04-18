Couple: Man has tossed used cups in their yard for 3 years

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York couple says they know who has been tossing used coffee cups in their front yard for nearly three years. Edward and Cheryl Patton tell the Buffalo News they tried mounting a camera in a tree to catch the phantom litterer. But it wasn’t until some neighbors got involved and followed a minivan and jotted down its license plate number that there was a break in the case. After Edward Patton called police, they waited and pulled over Larry Pope, who had once worked with Cheryl Patton and had had disagreements with her. Pope was charged with harassment. A message was left at a number listed for him Sunday.