Black Lives Matter protest held in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A small group gathered in Wausau today near the courthouse to protest the recent police- related deaths and events that have happened in the last year.

On the other side of the street were counter-protestors advocating in favor of police.

"I am just concerned that the current system of policing is not working," Black Lives Matter protestor Joanne Lapinske said.

Others had a different view.

"We don't think it's right that they're out there portraying cops and people as being bad people when all you have to do is follow the law and bad things aren't going to happen," counter-protestor James Juedes said.

Both groups were silent as they held signs but received support from vehicles passing by.