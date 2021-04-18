Bangladesh arrests Islamist leader after violent protests

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital have arrested an influential leader of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam. The group led violent protests against last month’s visit by India’s prime minister, in which at least 17 of the group’s supporters were killed in clashes with police. Police officials said Sunday that the group’s leader, Mamunul Haque, faces charges of instigating violence. The short police briefing didn’t provide details on specific cases, or whether the charges stem from the Indian leader’s visit. Hefazat-e-Islam says it is not a political party. However, its leaders in their sermons regularly talk about the country’s politics, and advocate an Islamic revolution in the Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people.