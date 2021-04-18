Attempted abduction in Waupaca County Sunday

Waupaca County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says a man tried to abduct a 27-year-old woman and her one year old son Sunday evening in Clintonville.

According to a press release, the woman was walking on Island Road around 5:00 p.m. Sunday when a man ordered her to get into his vehicle. The woman refused and was able to get back to her house and contact the Sheriff's Department.

The man in the car is described as a white man, 60-70 years old with white, shaggy hair. The vehicle is described as a light green colored Subaru hatchback.

The Sheriff's office doesn't believe this was related to the attempted abduction that took place on Friday.