Area Fire Department hosts fundraiser for their own

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Former firefighter and current EMT Kathy Fritsch was cleaning out her mother's apartment when she collapsed from what she later found out was a stroke.

She has been in recovery and is almost ready to get back to work, but with medical bills coming in, her fellow firefighters decided to hold a fundraiser to help.

"It was just one of those things we felt the need to do it to help Kathy out when we found out the situation she was in. We all pitched in together and started collecting donations. The community has been amazing with helping us out as well," Division Chief Kelly Beckle said.

Kathy's daughter said they are overwhelmed by the support from the fire department and the community who donated items for the raffle and came to the even on Sunday.

"It's humbling, so humbling," Sylvia Fritsch said.

She also said her mom gives so much of herself back to the community and her co-workers, she appreciated seeing the support.

"It's just humbling and just really moving that she's just able to get a little back and have everyone come through for her once," Fritsch said.

Attendees purchased raffle tickets and had a chance at over 100 gift baskets ranging from spa treatments to outdoor equipment and more.

"It was overwhelming how many people responded to us and started mailing things and dropping off baskets and cash donations for her as well," Beckle said.

Fritsch also said her mom's co-workers have been an incredible support throughout the difficult time.

"Having something you know with my mom's stroke, it's just been amazing. They've been reaching out to us and if we need anything we can reach out to them and of course we have this today, it's just been amazing," Fritsch said.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the GoFundMe here.