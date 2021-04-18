Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died. The sons announced the news on social media Sunday. She was 78. Mark Wahlberg tweeted, “My angel. Rest in peace.” Donnie Wahlberg posted a longer tribute on his Instagram account. He described his mother as the “epitome of the word grace,” and said she’ll be celebrated “today and always.” No information was given about the cause, date or location of her death. Alma Wahlberg was born in Boston and is survived by eight of her nine children.