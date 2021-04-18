After training in Stevens Point, Team USA brings home gold in wheelchair curling.

Lohja, Finland (WAOW) -- The United States wheelchair curling team won gold after defeating Switzerland in the championships round of the qualifier.

Reaching the final insured that both United States — skipped by Matthew Thums, with third Stephen Emt (a Wausau native), second David Samsa, lead Batoyun Uranchimeg, with support from alternate Pamela Wilson and coach Russell Schieber —and Switzerland had already secured their place in the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2021, taking place in Beijing later this year.

Team USA, who spent the bulk of this years training at the Senty Curling Center in Stevens Point will return stateside to train further before heading to the 2021 World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Beijing later this year.