Wisconsin volleyball sweeps BYU, advances to regional finals

OMAHA (WKOW)- The #1 Wisconsin volleyball team faced BYU in the sweet sixteen and defeated the Cougars in straight sets to advance to the elite eight. The Badgers have yet to lose a set in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers finished the match hitting .335. Wisconsin hit .486 in the third set. Molly Haggerty led with 14 kills. Devyn Robinson contributed 11 kills. Both Haggerty and Robinson hit .500. Sydney Hilley had 33 assists.

The Badgers will face the winner of #9 Ohio State and #8 Florida on Monday at 5:30 p.m.