Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office reports attempted child abduction

WAUPCACA, Wis. (WAOW) —The Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office says a man attempted to abduct a child in Farmington earlier this week.

According to a post on the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a man grabbed a nine year old girl as she got off the school bus in her driveway at around 3:45 pm. That man was allegedly hiding in the bushes, then came out and grabbed her wrist.

Police say the subject walked the girl into a wooded area, but got spooked and ran. The girl was able to run back to her house.

Police describe the suspect as 5'9", weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, a thin black jacket and black ski mask.