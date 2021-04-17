UWSP hosts world’s largest trivia contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The world's largest trivia contest began on Friday and runs through Sunday as participants hear the clues over the radio, call in their answers, and hope to be one of the lucky winners.

The event is hosted by UWSP's radio station, 90 FM and has been an annual tradition for many not just in the area, but across the country, for years.

"Our parents actually started our ream before I was born in 1978," 'Mom's Computers' Team Member Patty Johnson said.

Usually people come from all over the country to participate in the in-person event. This year, however, the event was made virtual due to COVID-19.

"We see a lot of disappointment moving into an online format and we hear a lot of people saying next year, next year we'll get em, next year we'll be back to normal," UWSP Radio News and Public Affairs Director Anna Herrmann said.

For some, the event goes further than just a weekend of questions.

"The contest is only typically 54 hours but it's really a year long lifetime endeavor to try to collect this obscure information that they use to ask the questions," 'Mom's Computers' Team Member Aaron Hamus said.

The team name was originally called 'Dad's Computers' because the dad of the household was a computer programmer. However, when the mom passed away, Johnson said the team name changed.

"My mom passed away this year so we changed the name to 'Mom's Computers' in honor of her," Johnson said.

The organizers of the event said despite the format change they have been receiving positive responses from the community.

"We've gotten so many phone calls already in the first not even 24 hours of the contest of people saying how appreciative they are, how much fun they're having, and how much this contest means to them," UWSP Radio Station Manager Alex Strouf said.

Though they are making the virtual event work, they all expressed excitement at hopefully getting back to an in-person format next year.