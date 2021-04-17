US deports woman who lied about role in Rwandan genocide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer says a woman has been deported from the United States to Rwanda after serving 10 years in prison for lying about her role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship. Beatrice Munyenyezi’s lawyer said in an email Saturday that he believed she had arrived in the Rwandan capital the day before. She was convicted and sentenced in 2013 in New Hampshire. She served a 10-year sentence in Alabama and had faced deportation. She lost her latest court battle in March when a federal appeals court refused to grant her a new trial. She challenged how the jury had been instructed.