SENIOR SEND OFF: Abby Duffrin

Saturday's senior being sent off is Abby Duffrin from D.C Everest High School.

Throughout her Evergreens career Abby played not one, but two varsity sports.

In the fall, she dominated on the volleyball court, and scored in the spring for the softball team. She's earned all-conference honorable mentions and earned her 1000th career dig against Marshfield last season.

On the field, she split time between the pitcher's mound, centerfield and shortstop. A true utility for the Evergreens.

