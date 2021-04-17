Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.