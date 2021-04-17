Patients evacuated as fire blazes in Johannesburg hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of patients are being evacuated from Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where a fire is blazing through parts of the facility in South Africa’s largest city. No injuries or casualties have been reported and patients are being moved to other public hospitals in the metropolitan area. Johannesburg officials said that the fire caused the third floor of the hospital’s parking garage to collapse. Sixty firefighters have been battling the blaze throughout the night. The fire started Friday morning and had been doused by the afternoon but then it reignited in the evening and burned through the night.