No charges, but consequences still possible from Prude death

Newly released grand jury transcripts shed more light on why police officers who restrained Daniel Prude avoided criminal charges in his death. But the city of Rochester and the officers could still be held accountable. Disciplinary charges are still possible against the city police officers, Prude’s children are involved in a civil lawsuit and a federal civil action also is possible. And more than a year after the death of the 41-year-old Black man, the case remains a rallying cry for police reform in the city by Lake Ontario. Transcripts show that grand jurors voted 15-5 not to charge three officers with a criminally negligent homicide charge.