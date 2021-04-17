Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is ‘dangerous’

Lawyers for a woman who is suing former President Donald Trump say the U.S. Justice Department made a “wrong and dangerous” argument in seeking to defend him. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers wrote that in court papers filed late Friday. The Justice Department has been trying to make the United States, not Trump personally, the defendant in Carroll’s defamation lawsuit. She says he defamed her in denying her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.